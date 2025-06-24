Agender: Being More With Less by Ripley LaCross

Exploring your gender is fine and all, but what if you don’t have any attachment to any of them? Let me introduce you to the world of being Agender! It’s true, despite there being a world of genders out there, not a single one ever called out to me. Luckily for me I didn’t have to keep trying them one-by-one, I could just ditch the concept all together. I once had it explained to me that: Non-binary genders take the gender binary and turn it into a spectrum, but Agender replaces the spectrum with The Person. And that’s all I want to be, Ripley the Human.

I hope y’all enjoyed my little experiment in turning an intangible social concept into the tangible! All these little, gooey genders are so cute, it almost makes me want one. But not completely ;)

